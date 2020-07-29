Kim Kardashian ‘jets back home alone’ after crisis talks with Kanye West left her in tears – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian looked downcast as she was spotted touching down in Los Angeles on Tuesday following a tense reunion with hubby Kanye West.

The 39- year- old truth star was seen alone after her journey to see her embattled partner in Cody, Wyoming, for crisis talks following the rap artist’s worrying Twitter tirades and a strange governmental project rally where the rap artist disclosed individual info about the couple’s relationship.

Kim was seen in white sweats as she left her personal jet with her hair bound in a bun. She kept her head down and appeared to clean her cheek as she entered a waiting SUV, according to the Daily Mail.

The TELEVISION star reunited with Kanye on Monday for the very first time in weeks as the couple were visualized engaged in a psychological discussion where Kim was seen in tears and talking animatedly and shaking his fist.

The set were seen having what seems crisis talks in his automobile after leaving a Wendy’s quickly- food dining establishment in Wyoming where he owns a $14 million cattle ranch.