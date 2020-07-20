Kim Kardashian Isn’t Just Upset, She’s ‘FURIOUS’ At Kanye West Over Referencing Daughter North At Campaign Rally!

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly FURIOUS with her husband — and honestly, she has every right to be!

As we reported earlier, there’s been a major rift reported between Kim and Kanye West over his disturbing behavior at a Sunday afternoon presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. But now, we’re hearing more about the extent of the issues… and it sounds like it might be worse than we thought.

Prior sources categorized Kim’s emotions as “upset” with the fact that ‘Ye mentioned daughter North West and the previously unknown fact he and Kim had apparently considered getting an abortion before deciding to take her to term. But it’s not just disappointment we’re talking about here.

A new insider is speaking to People now, and indicating Kim’s emotions are beyond hurt feelings, saying (below):

“Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private. She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them. Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom.”

Wow. The source further noted that Kim’s “main concern” is now how Kanye’s actions may affect 7-year-old North, as well as 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm. Sounds like she’s no longer on the presidential campaign train, doesn’t it?

Beyond that, a second source added an even more jaw-dropping note about the status of Kimye’s marriage, telling the outlet:

“Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly.”

Whoa!

Well, Kanye himself did say during the rally that he’d speak the truth “even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech,” so it’s clear even he knew he was walking on thin ice at that point, ya know?? Still, this is definitely an abrupt change to what had been relatively smooth sailing for Kimye for a while now.

Oh, and BTW… after all that, the 43-year-old rapper’s bizarre campaign behavior on Sunday was kind of a waste of time. On Monday, officials confirmed West failed to earn a spot on the presidential ballot in South Carolina after missing a deadline to file a petition in the state. The rapper apparently needed to submit signatures to election authorities by noon on Monday — a deadline he apparently has now missed. Oops!!!

Obviously, it remains to be seen whether Kanye’s friends and family will have any pull over him in trying to right the ship on this controversial presidential campaign. Previous reporting has suggest Yeezy’s loved ones are very concerned about his mental health and overall well-being; but a momma needs to protect her kids first and foremost. Hmm…

What do U make of Kanye’s controversial last 24 hours, Perezcious readers? Is this enough for Kim to walk away altogether?!

Sound OFF about all this with your opinion down in the comments (below)!