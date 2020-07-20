Kim Kardashian Is ‘Upset’ With Kanye West Over ‘Heartbreaking’ Abortion Talk At Campaign Rally

Kanye West “isn’t in a good place” right now, and it’s seriously starting to affect his relationship with his wife and family.

According to insiders close to the famous fam, Kim Kardashian West and her close-knit clan are “concerned over the well-being” of the 43-year-old music mogul-turned-Presidential candidate. This follows his disturbing, rambling, and emotional political rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

As you’ll recall from yesterday, at one point during the event Kanye told the story of daughter North West‘s birth, revealing how he and Kim had considered abortion before bringing her to term. Understanding how sensitive a subject that was, Yeezy even said at the time how he was worried Kim could “divorce him” over revealing that private info to the world.

Well, a source who has spoken to ET about the current situation back on the home front, sure makes it sound like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians leading lady is (rightfully) pissed off at her husband for revealing such intimate family details.

The insider spilled:

“Kim, the family and Kanye’s friends are worried about him. Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North. She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking.”

And the confidant finished with this flourish (below), which is quite the statement to be made about just how far off track Kanye has gotten in the minds of those close to him:

“At the end of the day people close to Kanye want him to end this presidential run now before he does more damage to himself, his brand and the family.”

Of course, it’s been a little more than two weeks since Yeezy first announced he was running for President. Things were shaky at the start, as he’d missed mandatory deadlines to appear on ballots in key states, and an adviser even publicly came out and said the rapper would be dropping out. But Sunday’s rally only fueled the fire, at least as far as creating publicity for himself on social media across the country.

Now, we’ll see whether the Chicago native is really serious about finishing out the run for the White House — and whether or not he’s ready to seriously affect his family and home life, as appears to be the case based on all this insider info.

Tough times ahead for the KarJenner clan, it would seem… at least as far as Kanye's political ambitions are concerned.