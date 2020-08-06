Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not Happy’ Kanye West Is Still Running For President

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are presently on a household retreat to concentrate on conserving their marital relationship– however that may be difficult to do when he’s likewise running a governmental project.

It’s been a rocky roadway for Kim and ‘Ye just recently, to state the really least. Their marital difficulties ended up being annoyingly public in current weeks, however sources recommended the previous power couple has in fact been far-off for months now– and divorce has actually even been gone over!

Related: Meghan McCain Won’ t Commit To Voting For Biden Over Trump?! WTF?!?

That being stated, their present wave of problems can mostly be traced back to something: Kanye’s governmental project. After all, it was a project occasion where he initially made uncomfortable remarks about the choice not to terminate their child North And the project is still going on, regardless of their personal getaway to the Dominican Republic, something we have actually heard is a “make or break” journey for the couple.

A source for People stated:

“Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus. She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”

Umm, possibly ending that governmental project should be a bit more of a focus for Kim? …