Kim Kardashian Is ‘Completely Devastated’ After Kanye West’s Twitter Rant – And Her Family Has Had Enough

Kim Kardashian West is doing everything she can to keep her family together, but Kanye West‘s continued public actions may prove to be too much to handle.

The 39-year-old reality TV star and proud mother of four is “completely devastated” right now, hours after her politically-inclined husband went on a disturbing Twitter rant late Monday night. And it’s not just Kim. The social media tirade — partially directed at momager Kris Jenner, too — has the entire family frustrated to the point of no return.

As we reported, Kanye took aim at his wife and mother-in-law over allegations that they “tried to lock me up” and “put my life on the line” when apparently attempting to set up some sort of mental health treatment for the fashion mogul and music producer.

An insider speaking to ET confirmed the KarJenner clan’s attempts to help Yeezy, and noted the offers have thus far missed the target:

“[Kim] has been trying to get Kanye help for his recent episode but he’s refused it. Kim is completely devastated right now. … Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family.”

The source further reinforced Kim’s apparent good intentions with seeking mental health treatment for her husband, adding:

“Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to ‘lock him up’ has upset Kim because that wasn’t her intention and she only ever wants the best for her husband.”

Oh, boy.

To have him turn on her — and her mother — in such a public way must be unbelievably painful. “Completely devastated” may not even truly capture the depth of that emotion within her…

Family Fallout

It bears watching what happens next among the tight-knit Kardashian-Jenner fam. Even though they tend to pick fights amongst each other on their hit reality TV show, this family is remarkably loyal, rarely letting outsiders in too closely. To that end, sources suggested they’re actively circling the wagons right now to protect their own.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a separate insider laid out their broad frustrations following his North West abortion reveal:

“She’s tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public. She feels helpless at this point.”

Uh-oh.

Forget Yeezy as a presidential candidate; saying Kanye has “really crossed a line” here is far from a vote of confidence in him as a husband and father. After all, it’s one thing to lose the support of the in-laws so long as your wife still has your back. But when you lose her, too…

What do U make of all this fallout from Kanye’s ill-fated political rally, Perezcious readers? Is the rapper getting what he deserves for dishing private family details and secrets? Or are the Kardashians overreacting?Sound OFF about everything going on n this wild storyline with your own words down in the comments (below)…