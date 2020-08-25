Kim Kardashian ‘inspired’ Paris Hilton to freeze her eggs

“I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it,” Hilton exposed.

“She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it,” she continued. “I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.’”

The reality TV star stated she hopes to be a mommy one day. “I’m obsessed with dressing [kids] up and having a mini-me,” she confessed, including that she believes having twins is terrific “because then you get both [girl and boy] at once.”

Hilton is presently dating Carter Reum and stated she believes he’ll be the “best dad” one day.

“Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with,” she stated of their relationship.

Currently, Hilton is a happy auntie. Her sis, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, has 2 children with partner James Rothschild, and her bro Barron and his better half Tessa have one child.

Hilton formerly informed People Now that she “spoils” her nieces and enjoys being the “cool aunt.”