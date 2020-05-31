Kim Kardashian ‘infuriated’ and ‘exhausted’ by systemic racism in America

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about “systemic racism” in the US in the wake of the loss of life of George Floyd.

On Monday 25 May, Mr Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white officer knelt on his neck throughout an arrest.

In footage of the incident, Floyd could be heard pleading for his life, saying: “I can’t breathe.”

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pinned Floyd down, has been arrested and charged with homicide.

Writing on Instagram on Saturday, Kardashian West defined that she is “infuriated” and “disgusted” by Mr Floyd’s loss of life.

“For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,” the 39-year-old started.

“But the privilege I’m afforded by the colour of my pores and skin has usually left me feeling like this isn’t a combat that I can really tackle as my very own.

“Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted.”

Kardashian West continued: “I’m exhausted by the heartbreak I really feel seeing moms, fathers, sisters, brothers and youngsters struggling as a result of their beloved one was murdered or locked away unjustly for being black.

“Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long.”

Kardashian West concluded her assertion by urging her 172 million followers to textual content “FLOYD” to 55156, which contributes to a petition demanding for the arrest of all 4 of the Minneapolis cops who have been concerned in Mr Floyd’s loss of life.