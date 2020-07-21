Kim Kardashian Has Been ‘Trying To Get Kanye Help For Weeks’ – But He Clearly Trusts Dave Chappelle More!

Fans of Kanye West around the world have been asking the same question for the past few days: why isn’t his family getting him help?

The Power rapper certainly seems to be having some sort of very public episode, so why isn’t Kim Kardashian West or her fam doing anything to protect him from himself??

Well, it seems they have been — and Yeezy told us so himself in his own way. One of the claims Kanye made in his disturbing Twitter rant on Monday night was that his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, “tried to lock me up.” He wrote:

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday … Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor”

That is at least partially true, according to a source speaking to People in the aftermath on Tuesday. This insider says Kim “has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks.” Not to lock him up but to get him the mental health care he needs. And the whole family is on board.

“Kim’s family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy. They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance.”

However, the insider laments:

“But what do you do when a person doesn’t want help?”

The source pointed out Kanye is NOT living at home with Kim in Calabasas right now — he’s using the family compound in Cody, Wyoming as his base of operations as he travels around the country for his presidential campaign. And that in itself is saying something:

“Kanye is in Cody because he doesn’t want help. If he wanted help, he would come back to L.A.”

It’s true, Kanye definitely sees these attempts to help as an attack — sadly that’s not uncommon in interventions.

One person ‘Ye will accept support from right now? Dave Chappelle.

The father of four posted a video of himself with the comedian, thanking him for coming all the way to Wyoming to visit, writing:

“THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊”

Here’s the vid, in which Ye puts Dave on the spot to be funny and… it does not go well.

Dave may actually be one of the few people who know what Kanye is going through. He famously felt the need to quit his megahit Comedy Central show and retreat to South Africa for his mental wellbeing. He could actually be a really positive force as he came through the other side and seems to be doing much better these days.

But the question remains… if Kanye can’t come to an understanding with his wife, how much longer is this marriage going to last??

