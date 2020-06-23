Kim Kardashian draws all eyes to her famous backside as she models a pair of skintight latex pants in a series of sultry Instagram snaps – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian is fearless when it comes to taking vogue dangers.

But on Monday, the 39-year-outdated actuality star made one of her most daring model decisions but, when she appeared on Instagram in a pair of excessive-waisted latex trousers.

In a series of self-portraits, Kardashian flaunted her famous curves in the skintight pants and a metallic lace-up prime by the attire model JOLIE BY DIA, the Daily Mail studies.

The woven prime featured a sq. neckline, flattering cap sleeves, and a hem that got here to a level in entrance.

Although Kim had the bulk of her prolonged raven tresses pulled again into a excessive ponytail, she left down two items of hair in the entrance to body her face.

The KKW Beauty CEO drew consideration to her eyes by carrying a pair of dramatic false lashes and making use of loads of brown eyeshadow to her lids.