Kim Kardashian Demands ‘Proper Investigation’ Into Robert Fuller’s Death

Kim Kardashian West is using her platform once and for all!

Earlier this week, a young Black man, later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, was found hanging from the tree near City Hall in Palmdale, California. Fire department officials who taken care of immediately the scene determined that he was dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Though the city — located about 60 miles north of El Lay — described it as “an alleged death by suicide,” many are maybe not convinced that it’s true.

On Friday, the truth star tweeted out a petition link and wrote:

“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller”

In a statement, the town shared mental health resource resources and said:

“Sadly, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The city remains committed to addressing mental health issues during these difficult times. We are in this together.”

Officials added:

“Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Fuller’s family and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Fuller’s death.”

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Steven D. Hofbauer told outraged crowds that the only cameras in Poncitlán Square, located in the city’s Civic Center, are low-res and follow traffic in real time, but do not record.

He shared:

“We’re working hard to try to figure out exactly what happened. We will fully cooperate with the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County’s Coroner’s Offices, and any and all investigative agencies looking into the matter”

Hofbauer continued:

“We are awaiting all available details surrounding this tragedy. In addition, we are working with local community leaders to increase the dialogue on how we can best work together and build a safer and more inclusive community.”

A determination on the cause of death is pending a full autopsy, after a preliminary autopsy was performed on Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which deferred the cause of death. A spokesperson for any office stated:

“When a cause of death is deferred, a deputy medical examiner is requesting additional investigation, including laboratory testing and witness statements, before providing a final determination on the cause and manner of death.”

If you or someone you realize is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

