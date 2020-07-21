Kim Kardashian condemns Azerbaijani attacks against Armenia amid pandemic and UN call for global ceasefire – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian has expressed her concern over the recently reported violence along the Armenia’s state border with Azerbaijan, condemning Baku for launching aggression amid the coronavirus pandemic and the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire.

The US-Armenian reality star shared thoughts on the incident in a Facebook story, which was also published by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“Civilian structures in Armenia have been targeted, and Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia,” Kardashian said, expressing hope that the proposed congressional amendments to the National Authorization Act will be voted next week to block the United States’ further military aid to Azerbaijan.

She also called for the international community’s political and diplomatic efforts towards the prevention of unnecessary escalation and the loss of human life.

“I stay with my fellow Armenians and pray for those who are involved in recent tensions on the border of the country. I urge for a peaceful resolution for those unprovoked attacks during this already very difficult pandemic,” she said.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts since July 12. On Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Defense reported an incursion attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen who wanted to cross into Tavush in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north-eastern outposts under fire also on July 13 and 14. The situation was reported to be relatively calm on Wednesday.

The fighting continues at random occurrences on Thursday. The Ministry reported a relative calm in the border zone on Friday morning.