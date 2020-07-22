Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder: ‘He is brilliant but complicated’

Kardashian, who has actually never ever spoken openly about her partner’s bipolar condition, released a prolonged declaration on Instagram protecting West.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian’s declaration shared to Instagram starts.

She kept in mind that she has actually prevented discussing this topic openly out of regard for her kids along with her partner’s right to personal privacy.

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she described. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim stated she recognizes that her partner’s words can bring specific weight and “cause strong opinions and emotions” due to his status as a public figure. However, she stated she discovers him to be a “brilliant and complicated” individual that is just having a hard time to handle his mental disorder sometimes.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she composed. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

The truth star’s declaration comes hours after he supposedly published and consequently erased a tweet in which he declared he wished to divorce her. However, she made it clear she waits him no matter the battle.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she composed. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

She continued by relatively verifying that West’s current habits, including his governmental project rally and tweets, become part of a concern including his psychological health. She asked for personal privacy and “compassion and empathy” from others.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she concluded.