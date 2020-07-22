Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Kanye West’s ‘Bi-Polar’ Struggles Following His Multiple Rants

Amid what seems a severe bipolar episode, Kim Kardashian West is speaking up in defense of her hubby Kanye West

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the truth TELEVISION star openly resolved his struggles with psychological health, along with why she and her household have actually been not able to get him assist. In an effort to clarify the rap artist’s present state, Kim composed:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Perhaps it was West’s informing the audience at a South Carolina political rally how he and Kim thought about terminating North West that the mother of 4 feels driven to speak out today.

Regardless, she continued

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Take an appearance (listed below):

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star concluded, composing:

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN]