Kim Kardashian Applauds Ex-Inmate David Jassy for Mixtape Produced in Prison

Kim Kardashian is applauding music producer and ex-inmate David Jassy on a groundbreaking achievement … a mixtape written, recorded and produced in San Quentin State Prison.

The 17-track undertaking, dubbed San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1., is dropping Friday, and Kim shocked David with this congratulatory message … admiring his work, ardour and dedication to his music-led jail initiative.

David, an award-winning producer who wrote and produced for Britney Spears, Sean Kingston, and Ashley Tisdale earlier than being incarcerated, is the mixtape’s brainchild … he used a keyboard to makes beats in his San Quentin cell, and had different inmates rap about their tales.

Along the way in which, David’s imaginative and prescient captured the hearts and minds of a number of celebs … with Kim, J. Cole, MC Hammer and Common among the many well-known of us who visited San Quentin to see what Jassy was cooking up, and encourage the inmates to maintain doing their factor.

David spent 11 years in San Quentin as a part of his sentence for killing a person throughout an altercation, however whereas inside … he labored with the jail to ascertain a music-focused initiative inside the Youthful Offenders Program. He taught inmates methods to write, produce and report their very own music in a studio.

Jassy used his contacts in the music business and different donors to help this system with sufficient donated audio tools to construct a full-scale manufacturing studio contained in the jail’s media lab.

The finish outcome — a undertaking delving into the life experiences of 17 completely different inmates, exploring their struggles behind bars whereas encouraging the following technology to be taught from their errors and forge a greater path.

Kim says David and the 17 inmates featured on the mixtape must be very happy with themselves, and she will be able to’t wait for the world to listen to their constructive message — the mixtape has no profanity.