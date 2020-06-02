Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘threaten ex bodyguard with $10million lawsuit’ – Armenian News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have threatened their former bodyguard with a multi-million greenback lawsuit the Daily Mail studies, citing TMZ.

Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, have reportedly despatched a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye’s ex bodyguard Steve Stanulis, alleging he made “false and defamatory statements” in regards to the rapper and breached a confidentiality settlement on the Hollywood Raw Podcast final month.

Stanulis, who was reportedly fired by the rapper again in 2016, mentioned that he was given “ridiculous rules” to abide by and described the Famous star as “one of my least favorite people to work with over the course of time” on the podcast.

Documents obtained by TMZ declare the previous bodyguard signed the settlement in February 2016 and it prohibits him from talking about any private or enterprise-associated details about Kim and Kanye.

The web site states that whereas Kim and Kanye have not specified which of Steve’s statements are false and defamatory, they’ve threatened to sue for at the very least $10 million for breaching the confidentiality settlement if he does it once more.