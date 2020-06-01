Kim & Kanye Threaten to Sue Former Bodyguard for at Least $10 Million

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going after a former bodyguard for speaking smack about them — one thing he is achieved earlier than — and warns if he opens his mouth once more … he can anticipate a multi-million greenback lawsuit.

The couple fired off a stop and desist letter to Kanye’s ex-bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, claiming he went on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast” a couple of weeks again and made “false and defamatory” statements … whereas additionally breaching their confidentiality settlement.

According to the letter, Kim and Kanye declare Steve signed the settlement in February 2016, and it prohibits him from blabbing any private or enterprise data about them … one thing they are saying he did massive time on the podcast.

If you missed it, Stanulis claimed Kanye had “ridiculous rules” — like strolling 10 paces behind him on metropolis streets, and claimed he bought indignant if Steve blocked a paparazzi shot. He additionally referred to as Yeezy the “moodiest” and “neediest” celeb who’s employed him.

Kim and Kanye do not specify which of Steve’s statements are false and defamatory, however they’re threatening to sue him for at least $10 million for breaching their confidentiality deal … if he does it once more.

Here’s the factor, although — this is not the primary time they’ve threatened Stanulis for the identical factor. It occurred in May 2016 as effectively, however again then additionally they demanded a public apology. They did not ask for an apology this time round.

We reached out to Stanulis, who switched careers in 2016 and is now an actor and director … he has been engaged on a film referred to as “5th Borough” starring Tara Reid, which comes out June third.

His publicist, Zack Teperman, tells us “… no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up.”

He provides … “For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together.”