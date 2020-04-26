Kim Jong-un’s train possibly spotted at North Korean resort

Washington-based North Korea monitoring project’s satellite images spotted KimJong-un’s train at a resort town. This comes amidst conflicting news of the North Korean leader’s ill health and whereabouts.

38 North, the monitoring project that the train was seen parked at the “leadership station” in Wonsan on 21 April and 23 April. It further added that the station is a private one, for the use of Kim’s family only.

Although the group reported that it was Kim’s train, Reuters couldn’t verify it. It also couldn’t ascertain whether Kim was in Wonsan.

The report said that the train doesn’t speak for Kim’s health or his whereabouts. However, it adds weight to reports saying that Kim is staying in the elite area of North Korea’s eastern coast.

