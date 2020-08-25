Kim Jong Un’s sister named for another key post – Armenian News

Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong is efficiently running among the most crucial political bodies in North Korea, authorities in Seoul think.

The advancement, if real, most likely more cements her status as the deceptive nation’s 2nd- most effective figure, CNN reports, mentioning South Korea’s defense minister.

Speaking to legislators in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong- doo stated Kim Yo Jong is likely now in charge of the Organization and Guidance Department (OGD) of North Korea’s judgment Workers’ Party (WPK), the celebration body that handles ideological brainwashing, celebration company and political visits.

Experts state the OGD is likewise accountable for keeping an eye on the approximated 3 million members of the WPK to make certain they are adequately devoted to Kim Jong Un and regard the mentors of the North Korean program.

Kim Yo Jong has for years been a relied on assistant and confidante to her bro. She formerly acted as among North Korea’s leading propagandists and is now an alternate to the Politburo– the senior body of North Korea’s ruling celebration.

While North Korea and the judgment Workers’ Party frequently do not openly declare management modifications, professionals and experts had actually hypothesized formerly that Kim might have been put in charge of the Organization and Guidance Department …