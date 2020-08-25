Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong named to another key post, South Korea’s defense minister says

The advancement, if real, most likely additional cements her status as the deceptive nation’s second-most effective figure.

Speaking to legislators in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong- doo stated Kim Yo Jong is likely now in charge of the Organization and Guidance Department (OGD) of North Korea’s judgment Workers’ Party (WPK), the celebration body that handles ideological brainwashing, celebration company and political consultations.

Experts state the OGD is likewise accountable for keeping track of the approximated 3 million members of the WPK to ensure they are adequately faithful to Kim Jong Un and regard the mentors of the North Korean program.

Kim Yo Jong has actually for years been a relied on assistant and confidante to her sibling. She formerly functioned as among North Korea’s leading propagandists and is now an alternate to the Politburo– the senior body of North Korea’s ruling celebration.

While North Korea and the judgment Workers’ Party frequently do not openly declare management modifications, professionals and experts had actually hypothesized formerly that Kim might have been put in charge of the Organization and Guidance Department previously this year, based upon her increasing portfolio of duties. Jeong, the South Korean defense minister, stated Kim now appears to likewise have an essential function in forming policy towards South Korea and the United States. Jeong’s remarks appear in line with last week’s assessment by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) that Kim Jong Un had actually chosen to …

