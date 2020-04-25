Kim Jong Un Remains Absent on Day North Korean Media Celebrates Founding of Armed Forces

North Korean Media, largely state-controlled, celebrated the founding day of the Korean Armed Forces this Saturday.

The North Korean chief was absent throughout the celebration. Reports have revealed that Kim Jong Un’s health is being assessed by a Chinese medical team.

Yonhap, a South Korean news agency recently revealed that the news agencies across North Korea celebrated the 88th birth anniversary of KPRA, the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, with huge pomp and show. The April 25th’s celebration proceeded without the nation’s supreme leader heralding it.

Reports of the nation’s chief’s death have been made by Hong Kong Satellite Television.

Read more