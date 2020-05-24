Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader wants to increase ‘nuclear war deterrence’

Kim supervised a conference of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Military Commission (CMC), according to KCNA.

KCNA really did not report information yet claimed “crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces of the Korean People’s Army” were taken at the conference, in addition to activities “putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation.”

At the conference, Kim authorized 7 orders, KCNA reported. The orders worried “enhancing” the duty and also duties of significant armed forces schools, rearranging the armed forces command system “to meet the mission and duty of the security institutions” and also advertising the armed forces rankings of regulating police officers, KCNA claimed.