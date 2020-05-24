Kim Jong-un in talks to bolster North Korea’s nuclear capabilities

North Korean chief Kim Jong-un hosted a army assembly to focus on new insurance policies to bolster the nation’s nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA mentioned on Sunday.

The assembly of the ruling Workers’ Party’s highly effective Central Military Commission marked Mr Kim’s first public look in three weeks. He made an unusually small variety of outings in the previous two months amid coronavirus considerations.

North Korea has imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures though it says it has no confirmed instances. This follows intense hypothesis about Mr Kim’s well being final month after he missed a key anniversary.

US-led negotiations aimed toward dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes have made little progress since late final yr, particularly after a world battle on the coronavirus started.

The assembly mentioned measures to bolster armed forces and “reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces,” KCNA mentioned.

“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” it mentioned.

“Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces.”