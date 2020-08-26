Kim Jong Un ‘in a coma’ as his sister Kim Yo Jong takes control   – Armenian News

North Korean totalitarian Kim Jong Un has actually fallen under a coma, a previous South Korean authorities is declaring on the heels of reports that the northern leader has delivered a few of his power to his more youthful sister.

Chang Song- minutes, a previous assistant to late South Korean President Kim Dae- jung, has actually declared that the Hermit Kingdom’s honcho has actually ended up being seriously ill in the middle of speculation about his restricted public looks this year, the New York Post reports, pointing out the Mirror.

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended,” he informed South Korean media.

The previous assistant included that the leader’s more youthful sister, Kim Yo Jong, was poised to assist lead the nation.