Kim Jong-un gives sister Yo-jong ‘more responsibilities’ – Armenian News

North Korean leader Kim Jong- un has actually entrusted more duties to his assistants, including his sister Kim Yo- jong, South Korea’s spy company has actually declared.

Mr Kim still keeps “absolute authority”, however handed numerous policy locations to others to decrease his tension levels, BBC News reports, ciitng the company.

Ms Kim is now “steering overall state affairs”, the National Intelligence Service included.

However, Seoul’s spy company has actually been incorrect about North Korea in the past.

The claims were supposedly made throughout a closed- door rundown on Thursday to South Korea’s National Assembly.

Lawmakers then talked about the evaluation with reporters.