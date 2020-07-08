Kim Jong Un was flanked by an army of officials dressed visit toe in black as he visited the memorial palace where in fact the body of his grandfather Kim Il Sung is entombed.

The North Korean dictator, thought to be 36, was commemorating Kim Il Sung at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun mausoleum for the 26th anniversary of his death.

Nobody in the area wore masks as soldiers lined up from the walls in ceremonial form.

Joining Kim were top officials Choe Ryong Hae, Pak Pong Ju, Kim Jae Ryong, and others, according to state media, because they approached Kim Il Sung’s statue.

The dictator’s visit this week comes following speculation over his absence at the same palace, on the anniversary of his grandfather’s birth in April.

His failure to attend contributed to swirling rumours that Jong Un was struggling with poor health.

No North Korean leader has ever missed the big event, as Kim Il Sung is considered to be the country’s ‘eternal president’ – despite dying in 1994.

Kim has been seen just nine times in public areas since April, having been seen a typical of 46 times in the same period since taking power in 2011.

Last week he ended a month-long absence from public view as he appeared at a gathering of the country’s political bureau.

Kim Il Sung was the founder of North Korea, ruling from 1948 until his death in 1994.

He held the posts of Premier from 1948 to 1972 and President from 1972 to 1994 and under his leadership North Korea was established as a communist state.

Kim Il Sung collapsed from a coronary arrest at his residence in North Pyongyan in 1994, dying hrs later at the age of 82.

His death resulted in a 10-day nationwide mourning period declared by his son Kim Jong Il – Kim Jong Un’s father.

His funeral was attended by hundreds of thousands of people who flew into North Korea.

Soldiers wearing face masks lay flowers and pay their respects ahead of the statues of the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Wednesday

Kim Il Sung’s body was reportedly preserved and remains under a glass coffin for viewing purposes in the palace, covered by the flag of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Kim Jong Un visits Kumsusan every year on the anniversary of his grandfather’s death, often at nighttime.

The only year he didn’t visit was in 2018, when that he was likely in the northern city of Samjiyon making inspections that appeared in state media two days later, NK News reported.

His visit on Wednesday was also featured on the front page of the ruling party daily Rodong Sinmun.