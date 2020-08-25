Kim Jong Un Disbands Military Unit for Allowing Refugee to Return Across Sino-Korean Border

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has actually dissolved a military business protecting part of the nation’s permeable border with China after they stopped working in mid-July to identify a North Korean refugee returning house after having actually invested an undefined quantity of time outside the nation, sources informed RFA Tuesday.

The refugee, a local of Chongjin, North Hamgyong province, reentered North Korea by crossing the Tumen river into the province’s Onsong county. He was able to entirely avoid soldiers of the 271 st Regiment’s 27 th Brigade prior to turning himself in to the provincial Security Department.

“The North Korean refugee confessed during the security department’s interrogation that he had not been stopped and had no interruption when crossing the North Korea-China border,” a North Hamgyong homeowner, who asked not to be called for security factors, informed RFA’s Korean Service.

“A military official said that the Supreme Commander’s order to disband the unit was issued after the incident was reported to the supreme command,” the source stated, referring to Kim Jong Un by his military rank.

The event happened around the exact same time as a more extensively advertised returning refugee event on July 19, when a male who had actually left to South Korea in 2017 swam back to the North across the inter-Korean …