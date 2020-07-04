Kim Guilfoyle tests positive, Don Jr. negative, for coronavirus, Trump campaign confirms

“Donald Trump Jr. was tested negative but as a precaution is also self-isolating and is canceling all public events,” Gor added.

The testing occurred in South Dakota, where Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had traveled to wait President Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore, according to The New York Times.

People near President Trump undergo frequent testing, as does the president himself, White House officials have said.

Neither Guilfoyle nor Trump Jr. traveled with the president aboard Air Force One, a source told the Times.

Guilfoyle had not been experiencing any apparent symptoms of disease, the report said.

Also on Friday evening, Ivanka Trump – sister of Donald Trump Jr. – posted a message on Twitter asking that Americans “be safe & responsible this holiday weekend.”

“As we celebrate this 4th of July, follow state & local guidelines to keep you & your loved ones safe. Practice proper hygiene, social distancing & wear a mask when in close proximity to others.”

Ironically, Ivanka Trump tweeted that advice as her father was speaking at an event when social distancing rules weren’t being followed and few audience members were seen wearing masks.

President Trump’s critics have repeatedly called on him to help set an example for following coronavirus mitigation efforts but the president has resisted.

His host in South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, has also opposed safety mandates, saying she prefers to leave such decisions around the public included in their personal freedoms as Americans.