Kim Dotcom Predicted Bitcoin’s Rise Two Years Ago

Internet business owner and digital rights activist, Kim Dotcom, praised Twitter fans who purchased Bitcoin based upon his suggestions in 2018.

According to a tweet published on August 17, the creator of the now-defunct file-sharing site, Megaupload, likewise applauded fans that handled to profit from gold’s increasing rates.

In August 2018, Dotcom told his followers that they must purchase Bitcoin and gold. He stated that the U.S. dollar “will become worthless” which he thought that a “U.S. economic collapse” impended. He felt that this would take all “old money currencies” down, describing:

“Times will get tough. But you’ll be fine if you hedge some of your assets in preparation for the crash. The big crash is coming 100%.”

One user refuted Dotcom’s tweet, declaring that fans who took his suggestions made absolutely nothing however “more useless paper.” Dotcom responded that the user “must be new” here.

As of press time, Bitcoin is presently trading above $12,000, while Gold has actually rallied above $2,000 in current weeks.

Dotcom’s interest in crypto is popular. On October 22, the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex revealed that its Initial Exchange Offering, or IEO, platform would provide a digital material money making token called K.im in collaboration with Kim Dotcom.

However, the business suddenly canceled the token sale on November 5, pointing out the altering face of regulative analysis over such tokens.