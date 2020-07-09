Kim Clijsters headlines the World Team Tennis (WTT) at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia | Tennis News





Kim Clijsters hopes to revive her profession

Kim Clijsters stated she stays decided to revive her profession after years away from tennis, whilst the coronavirus outbreak seeds uncertainty in the schedule.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Clijsters made her newest comeback after practically eight years away from the sport at the begin of 2020, however her return was placed on abrupt maintain in March attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Former world No 1 Clijsters and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens are amongst the headliners as World Team Tennis (WTT) kicks off its three-week common season on Sunday, at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Clijsters, who spent a part of the coronavirus hiatus in New Jersey and half in her native Belgium, informed reporters that the interruption has not diminished her want to be on the courtroom.

It was difficult however at the similar time you get by that collectively. Kim Clijsters on lockdown

“The most important lesson for me, is to just kind of trust the process,” stated 37-year-old Clijsters, who misplaced to British No 1 Johanna Konta in the first spherical of the Monterrey Open 4 months in the past.

“It doesn’t suggest as a result of COVID occurred that I’m not in enjoying extra tennis.

“There are some challenges and combining parenting at home and teaching the kids at home and still going to practice and things like that, so it was challenging but at the same time you get through that together.”

Sloane Stephens can even be amongst the headliners of the occasion

WTT has a number of precautions in place to minimise the danger of COVID-19 publicity, with all gamers and workers having self-quarantined for 2 weeks in the United States. Players should additionally bear testing and have every day temperature checks.

No greater than 500 followers are allowed at the Greenbrier’s 2,500-seat stadium, Center Court at Creekside, and all are required to put on masks and bear temperature checks.

“I feel like I can protect myself the best I can,” Stephens stated. “I can protect others by following what the protocols are and the guidelines and just make sure that I’m following all the rules so I don’t harm anyone else or myself.”

