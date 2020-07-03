Kilmeade rips Fauci as COVID cases rise in parts of US: ‘How much more sacrifice do we have to make?’

“In California and Florida, you can’t go to the beach,” the “Fox & Friends” host said. “Bars in Texas are shuttered again, fireworks displays around the world are canceled. So basically, Anthony Fauci and company said the best thing we could do was nothing and so far, for four months, he seems disappointed around.

“Really?” Kilmeade continued. “We took the whole country and ground it to a halt. People gave up their jobs and livelihoods and stopped seeing people over 65 face-to-face. How much more sacrifice do we have to make?”

Kilmeade argued that the advancements made by Fauci and the scientific and medical communities toward determining an effective treatment or vaccine for herpes has not corresponded to the sacrifices Americans have made and the typical adherence to extreme state lockdown orders.

“Find a way for the science community to catch up,” the Fox News Radio host said. “I thought you went to college for this. We need a little bit more cutting-edge technology here”

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

“Anthony Fauci is doing blogs, that he’s doing [NBA player] Steph Curry’s podcasts — can’t he put on a lab coat and make some progress? Don’t put down the united states. He said 50 percent of the country turn off. No, 100 percent shut down. We are tired of being shut down.”

The host of the “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio added that a lot of Americans desire to do their part, but have been unhappy by conflicting or contradictory guidance from officials.

“It was you guys who told us not to wear the mask,” he said. “It was the Surgeon General [Dr. Jerome Adams] who told us it could make things worse if we wore the mask. So you started for just two months telling us ‘No’ and today you’re mad at us for not wearing it all the time, so I’m only a little surprised where we are at today,” that he said.