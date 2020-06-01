Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Ross Millen sign new contracts | Football News





Kilmarnock ahead Rory McKenzie has signed a new two-year-deal at Rugby Park.

McKenzie, who was a product of the membership’s youth academy and made his debut again in April 2011, has agreed a new two-year contract to stay at Rugby Park till the summer season of 2022.

Kiltie and Millen have additionally prolonged their keep till subsequent summer season after signing a contemporary one-year deal.

After signing a deal which might take him into testimonial territory, McKenzie mentioned: “We began talks over a new deal earlier than the coronavirus pandemic began so I’m delighted to get the deal accomplished.

“As I’ve said before, I’m a local boy who has been here for a long time and I know everyone at the club. I always wanted to stay at Kilmarnock and I’m really happy that has now become a reality.”

Kiltie additionally reacted to his new deal saying: “I’m actually happy to sign a new contract and hopefully I could make an actual mark within the group within the season forward.

“Like everyone else, I’m looking forward to getting back to football and seeing my team-mates again when it is safe to do so.”

Kilmarnock stay in talks over a new take care of Chris Burke, however goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and teenage midfielder Ally Taylor have opted to show down new contracts and will depart the membership.

MacDonald remodeled 130 appearances for Kilmarnock whereas Taylor made his first-team debut in opposition to Celtic in February.