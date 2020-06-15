Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer says he had to work harder in coaching because he’s black | Football News







Alex Dyer has signed a two-year contract at Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer says he felt he had to work harder growing up as “history tells you black people don’t get the opportunities white people get”.

Dyer has signed a two-year contract at Rugby Park having been in charge on an interim basis following Angelo Alessio’s departure in December.

His appointment sees him become the only black manager in Scottish football, and he hopes that his work will help others get similar opportunities.

Dyer said: “I’m just a black man who would like to be considered a coach. I would like to do the best I will. We know in life that things aren’t fair. We realize that there should be more black, Asian, ethnic minorities in the overall game – and I hope people look at me and go yeah, it can happen.

“When you’re growing up you’ve been told from an early age that you have to work hard, everyone works hard not just black people. But we were told that we have to because the chances are limited, and history tells you that – it tells you that we don’t get the opportunities that white people get.”

Dyer and Steve Clarke worked together at Kilmarnock

Dyer, who’s also an assistant coach for the Scotland national team, paid tribute to Scotland manager Steve Clarke for the chance he has given him within the overall game. The pair also worked together at Kilmarnock before Clarke was appointed Scotland manager.

“For him [Clarke], there is no issue whether I was black, white or green,” said Dyer.

“I’m always going to be happy and grateful to him that he’s given me the opportunity, but he would only give me that opportunity if he thinks I can do the job.”

As matters for Dyer now firmly turn to preparation for next season at Kilmarnock, he is confident that his side will be ready for the campaign to begin on August 1.

Dyer said: “Everyone’s in the same boat. As long as the club’s got the players and we’re trained well enough, we’ll do the very best we can.

“We know our budget. It’s not the biggest budget in the world, but it’s not the worst and we have to get what we can get in the building. As long as I can get players that are going to work hard and fight for the football club then we’ll have a chance.”