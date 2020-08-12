Killing of Cameroonian woman by alleged separatists sparks outcry By Reuters





DOUALA (Reuters) – Human rights activists on Wednesday condemned the killing of a young woman in Cameroon’s Anglophone areas after a video of alleged separatist rebels slitting her throat drew outrage on social networks.

The dispute in between separatists requiring self-reliance from the primarily Francophone state and federal government forces has actually eliminated more than 3,000 individuals because 2017, with both sides frequently implicated of dedicating atrocities.

In the video, a young woman is seen with her hand behind her back being confronted by numerous boys, who then slit her throat with a machete and dispose her body in the middle of the roadway.

The Cameroon- based Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA) stated in a report that the victim was a 35- year-old mom of 4. It stated she was eliminated on Tuesday in the town of Muyuka by separatist fighters who implicated her of spying for the federal government after she invested the weekend with a soldier.

CHRDA director Felix Agbor Nkongho informed Reuters the occurrence spoke with a weakening security circumstance in the English- speaking Southwest and NorthwestRegions

“There is an escalation of crimes against civilians, especially women,” he stated.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, a senior scientist for Human Rights Watch, stated she was …