‘Killing Eve’ season 3 review: Despite Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the new season mostly feels like it’s just killing time

Still, as welcome as the present is as a globetrotting escape, its principal attraction — pitting the aforementioned analyst, Eve (Sandra Oh), in opposition to the ruthless Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — is blunted by having them aside, with the latter having shot Eve in season two and believing her lifeless.
Gradually, after all, their paths will cross once more, however most of the early hours see them working alongside separate tracks, with Eve making an attempt to get her life again collectively, and Villanelle reconnecting with a former mentor (Harriet Walter). Among different issues, Villanelle discovers that serving in a administration capability would not precisely go well with her specific skills.
While there are good moments that includes different solid members — together with Kim Bodnia as Villanelle’s handler and Fiona Shaw as Eve’s one-time boss, grizzled veterans of the spy recreation — there’s merely no changing the unusual chemistry between the two leads that originally gave the present such a twisty, intelligent and sexually charged hook.
Series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has handed the show-running baton to new writers in every of the successive seasons (Suzanne Heathcote takes over this 12 months), which has solely underscored how her quirky, distinctive voice is troublesome to copy.
There are some impressed visible gags, amongst them Villanelle finishing up an task in a clown outfit, or getting hiccups at an inopportune second. The present does begin coming into sharper focus ultimately, however with an eight-episode season, these beats are late in the recreation.
All informed, the collection stays entertaining however more and more feels like a pale model of its unique self. The surprises owing to Villanelle’s murderous nature have maybe inevitably grow to be much less stunning, which could clarify why the present feels as if it’s in a little bit of a rut.
“Killing Eve” returns April 12 at 9 p.m. on BBC America and AMC.