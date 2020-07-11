Killing Eve: How author Luke Jennings created Villanelle

Image copyright

“She came to me fully formed and it was clear, adventures needed to be made for her.”

Luke Jennings could be the person who created the captivating, but equally terrifying, Villanelle.

Her adventures on paper changed into the hugely popular tv series Killing Eve.

It’s become one of the BBC iPlayer’s most streamed shows of all time, and series three has been a huge hit on iPlayer all through lockdown. But we do not often hear from the person who thought up Villanelle’s world.

Luke Jennings, the author who created Villanelle, surrounded by items and images from all his novels





It was back in 2013 when that he was approached to write some short novels and the assassin was brought to life.

Luke says Villanelle’s name, her Russian background and her debateable occupation just came to him and “she didn’t enormously change” from there.

“I’d often thought of the idea of never having to worry about money,” that he explains.

“You could live the life you wanted however in return you must every so often, just go and kill some body.

“She could be the person who says ‘Yes’ to that particular deal. You know, it suits her, it really works for her.”

She's smart, funny, trendy, what's to not like?





A very likeable psychopath

Villanelle is a cold-blooded murderer but also for the character to work she needed to involve some redeeming qualities.

“I always wanted to see how far I could push it, and how appalling I could make the character and have people still root for her,” Luke says.

She’s clearly a psychopath but she is also intelligent, speaks many different languages and you wouldn’t bet against her in a fight.

Then, there’s her jaw-dropping wardrobe, her playfulness – she’s funny. You could easily imagine having an enjoyable night out with her.

Designer suits for even a casual tube journey and minor altercation





But Luke thinks we are most drawn to how she lives her life – she actually is completely carefree.

“There’s no part of her life that she isn’t in charge of,” that he says.

“Here is a person who is notionally answerable to her boss, but does what she likes and lives precisely the life that she wants.

“And just at the end to do some really gruesome killing, she just sort of walks away joyfully into the sunlight and progresses.”

A scene from Killing Eve? Or a glossy magazine shoot?





Style icon

Whether it’s designer gowns, power suits, expensive blouses or even fancy dress outfits, Villanelle features a knack of pulling off every outfit she puts on.

There are countless articles on why she actually is such a style icon and how you can recreate her various looks for half the price.

And while Luke wasn’t responsible for the clothes we see on screen, he says it was a fundamental element of the character that he wrote.

It helps us understand how much she loves having “nice things” and how killing people is a small inconvenience on the road to buying every thing she wants.

Can you even imagine what Villanelle has on to the Met Gala?





“She likes her clothes and this is what this series caught very accurately,” Luke says.

“I was always very specific about the clothes and the very fact she dresses for herself.

“It’s to not attract other folks, it’s not to attract attention or men, she just buys things just because she can.”

This is also noticed in what she eats – there is no restraint or suggestion of any type of diet, she actually is always seen tucking in to cakes, ice-creams, that massive bowl of pasta.

Among other things, Villanelle is definitely a foodie





The perfect assassin

Villanelle has killed a wide array of people and for the most part walked away without anyone noticing.

So how will you write these seemingly perfect murders for the character?

Luke approaches it as an issue to solve, so he asks himself these questions: How does she get in there? How does she get it done? What weapon? How does she leave no trail and not get seen?

Casually off to kill her next victim





“You just have to solve every aspect, one by one,” he explains.

“That’s the main the fun of writing the character. It’s slightly different in the television series but I made all those kills actually work in the books.

“People read books slowly and contemplate it, so you need certainly to work out every step of the way.”

Eve

In order to counteract the madness of Villanelle, Luke says it absolutely was crucial there clearly was someone to balance her out. So in came Eve.

“It was clear she needed an antagonist to represent average folks,” that he explains.

“To represent the planet and ordinary life.

“Where Villanelle represents everything extreme, everything that is unbalanced, Eve is the rest of us – she burns the toast, she stumbles along doing the best she can.”

Eve is key to bringing some balance to Villanelle's character





Eve also sees the likeable qualities that individuals as the audience do.

But more importantly, she makes Villanelle feel something, which makes the smoothness more human.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

When Luke Jennings’ book was taken on by a production company, a comparatively unknown Phoebe Waller-Bridge was one of the names considered for writing the script.

“I sort of ambushed her when she came out of a performance of Fleabag in the Soho theatre,” Luke admits.

“She’d see the book and she was keen and wanted to get it done.

“We just went off to a cafe for the rest of the afternoon and talked. It was great, we got on really well.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer at this year's Golden Globe Awards





Inevitably, Phoebe helped shape the smoothness we now see on screen.

Over the course of 18 months, they regularly talked about all of the characters, whilst focusing on different projects.

“Phoebe would ring me up at odd times with very vague questions like, ‘What does Eve want to know?” that he laughs.

“I would attempt to answer it and we would talk about all these different scenarios, send each other music clips.”

They would also chat between themselves about the casting too. And, they both agreed on a very important factor.

This pink dress has become an iconic bit of TV fashion and this was the scene Jodie acted on her behalf audition





Jodie Comer

She has won a Bafta and an Emmy for her role as Villanelle – it’s hard to imagine someone else playing her now.

But there was an audition process and Luke saw four different actresses’ screen tests. They all had to execute the psych test scene when Villanelle wears the pink dress yourself in the first series.

“What you see now, that French-Russian accent, the manic presence and the off-the-wall delivery, that was all Jodie,” explains Luke.

“She wasn’t being directed, she had worked that out by herself just for this audition.

“There were three others, all whom were great within their own way, but a while later Phoebe and I were talking and we both said ‘It needs to be Jodie’ – also it was.”

