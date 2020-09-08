Killian Dain to go one-on-one with Roderick Strong at NXT Super Tuesday II

Roderick Strong had no problem targeting Killian Dain last month with the rest of The Undisputed ERA by his side. But will he be able to handle The Beast of Belfast one-on-one at NXT Super Tuesday II?

Dain found himself as collateral damage in Adam Cole and The UE’s escalating war with Pat McAfee, as they interfered last month in Dain’s match against Drake Maverick, decimating both competitors.

Two weeks later, when The UE sought to beat down Maverick after he was defeated by Kyle O’Reilly, Dain retaliated by laying them out.

Now that Dain and Strong are set to face off, who will emerge victorious? Find out at 8/7 C Tuesday night on USA Network!