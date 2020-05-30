Killer Mike Says He’s Mad as Hell but Urges Non-Violence in Atlanta



Play video content material

WSB-TV 2 Atlanta

Killer Mike was true to type Friday night time, utilizing his highly effective voice and eloquence to empathize with everybody who feels rage and anger over George Floyd‘s brutal killing, but on the identical time … imploring Atlanta residents to not burn down their houses and their metropolis.

Mike spoke at a information convention the place Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms excoriated rioters for destroying components of the City. Mike began by saying how a lot he did NOT wish to be there but felt it was his responsibility.

His message was complicated. He stated the opposite day he awoke and wished to burn the world down as a result of he was uninterested in seeing black males die, but realized it isn’t the answer. As for what that answer is … “plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize.”



Play video content material



CNN

He and the Mayor have been clear … vote out the people who find themselves not serving the neighborhood, together with prosecutors.

He condemned the violence, but on the identical time, he made it clear he understood it … but all of it comes all the way down to this — “Don’t burn your own house down.”