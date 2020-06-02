Killer Mike Holding Call with Grassroots Leaders to Address Systemic Racism



Play video content material

Live Stream

Killer Mike‘s internet hosting a digital assembly with grassroots leaders to spotlight all of the methods they’re working to tackle systemic racism … and TMZ’s stay streaming it.

The rapper and activist’s media name comes because the U.S. simply skilled the seventh straight night time of protests and unrest over the brutal killing of George Floyd and the mistreatment of black individuals in America.

The dialogue will embrace the next grassroots organizers — Judith Browne Dianis of the Advancement Project National Office, Pastor Michael McBride of Black Church PAC and LIVE FREE gun violence prevention marketing campaign, Nse Ufot of the New Georgia Project, Zakiya Sankara-Jabar of Racial Justice NOW, and Desmond Meade of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Mike mesmerized the nation just a few days again — as violent riots broke out in Atlanta and throughout the nation — with an impassioned speech at a information convention with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.



Play video content material



WSB-TV 2 Atlanta

He made it clear he empathized with the fad being demonstrated however urged individuals to work towards an answer with out violence … advising them to “plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize.”