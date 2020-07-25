Killer dog in Melbourne attacked a King Charles Cavalier Ruby before she died from horror injuries

The ruthless minute a big let loose dog bites a little canine by the the throat and drags her around ‘like a rag doll toy’ has actually been caught on video.

Animal enthusiast Shani Francis was taking her King Charles cavalier called Ruby for walk when her family pet was attacked by a mastiff cross on Hill Farm Drive in Clyde in Melbourne’s southwest at 11: 45 am on Saturday, July 18.

The girl was with her good friend Rachel at the time, who was likewise strolling her dog, a staffy cross calledBucky

CCTV video from a neighboring home reveals the killer dog running complete speed at Ruby from behind before covering its mouth around her neck.

After Ms Francis released Ruby, the savage dog turned its attention Bucky, biting him on his back. The killer dog’s owner then left the scene without exchanging information.

Ms Francis paid $11,000 for Ruby’s surgical treatments, maxing out her charge card and leaving her with simply $0.25 in her savings account, however her ‘finest friend’ died on Monday.

The video of the event starts with the killer dog running ideal past Ms Francis’ legs before mauling Ruby, who was on a leash.

‘It was dreadful, she (Ruby) appeared like a little rag doll toy,’ Ms Francis informed9News

Ms Francis’ good friend Rachel delved into action, rapidly getting the aggressive dog by the scruff of the neck, which provided a little window for Ms Francis to totally freeRuby

‘She had littles flesh hanging off her under her stomach, there was blood all over my clothing and my hands, and I was simply was holding her, type of stooped over attempting to safeguard her,’ she stated.

The killer dog then turned its attention to Rachel’s dog Bucky, biting him on the back and ‘triggering a number of deep leak injuries’, according to Ms Francis’ petition.

Eventually, Rachel handled to manage the killer dog as it’s owner, an unidentified guy, got to the scene.

Ruby with comprehensive bandaging and tubes to treat herinjuries After comprehensive surgical treatments, Ruby died on Monday

‘He (the guy) had no control of it (his dog) at all, he didn’t state one word to me and the only thing he stated to Rachel was to “let go of his dog”,’ Mr Francis composed online.

‘The guy then returned in his vehicle with his dog and did a U-turn to prevent needing to drive past Rachel and myself holding our bleeding pets.

‘He had no concept Ruby was bleeding all over me and had flesh hanging from her small body or that we had not been bitten ourselves.

‘Our pets might have bled out at the scene and he still didn’t stop, he picked to be an outright coward and attempt and escape.’

Photos from after the attack program exposed flesh on Ruby’s legs and upper body along with 2 deep leaks on Bucky’s back.

Ms Francis and her feline. The animal enthusiast stated Ruby’s death resembled ‘losing my finest friend’

Ms Francis made a GoFundMe page and raised $4,523 of her $10,232 target, however still needed to max out her charge card and invest her cost savings, leaving her with simply 25 cents.

‘Ruby was the outright emphasize of my life and it’s heartbreaking that I can’t even walk my block without being terrified of a dog attack and losing my finest friend,’ Ms Francis composed.

‘ I would dislike this to take place to anybody else and anyhow we can alleviate the damage and increase the consequences of these dog owners not being accountable will assist the neighborhood.’

Little is understood about the secret dog owner other than that he was a white guy who drive a Grey 2014 Jeep GrandCherokee

The killer dog is thought to be a black Mastiff X Great Dane, however it had no leash or collar to determine its name or owner.