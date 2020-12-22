The observatory of Hawaiian Volcano has reported that the lava lake in Kilauea is continuously rising. In the last 10 hours, there have been 3 fissure outlets in the north and northwest barriers of the crater. Fountaining lava is projected to rise as high as 82 feet. The vents have been feeding lava outflows down to the Halemaumau crater.

The Kilauea lava lake is rising almost a few yards every hour since the eruption started at 9:36 pm on Sunday. At present, the lava lake shows a circular perimeter with a stagnant center.

Lava Emission From Kilauea Crater

The tourists in the Volcano National Park in Hawaii are prompted that the southerly wind, explosions, and rockfall may cause powdery dust or ash that is made of volcanic rock and glass fragments. These might cause minor hazards especially in the region of Kilauea.

The Volcano Observatory has increased the alert level of the volcano on Sunday night in order to warn. Additionally, the flying color code has been made red after observing the current scenario. This was done primarily because the Kilauea summit has a water lake that is prone to create a steam-driven explosion as well as cause other hazards.

On Monday morning at 10 am, the color code was changed to color, indicating a decrease in the alert level.

Since the last few weeks, the USGS from HVO has recorded a deformation in the ground and the rate of the earthquake at the Kilauea summit and higher East Rift region has exceeded the background levels of the 2018 eruption.

Kilauea volcano had last erupted in the year 2018. There have been a few intrusions that include 10-30 times magma reduction than in May 2015. Although the intrusion is smaller, it can cause huge hazards.