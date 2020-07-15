KIHUWEY iPhone 11 Wallet Case Credit Card Holder, Premium Leather Kickstand Durable Shockproof Protective Cover iPhone 11 6.1 Inch(Black)



Price: $14.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 04:23:50 UTC – Details)



KIHUWEY iPhone 11 Case Wallet with Credit Card Holder

2 Card Slots and 1 Money Pocket Securely Hold more than 3 cards and Some Cash(IDs, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Drivers License etc.).

High-Quality PU leather (include The Side) Feels Softer and Looks More Comfortable.

Features:

1. COMPATIBILITY: Only Compatible with 2019 new released iPhone 11 6.1 Inch Display.

2. PREMIUM LEATHER: High-Quality PU leather (include The Side) Feels Softer and Looks More Comfortable.

3. FUNCTIONAL WALLET: 2 Card Slots and 1 Money Pocket Securely Hold more than 3 cards and Some Cash

4.CONVENIENT KICKSTAND: Kickstand Functions is Convenient for Reading, Watching Videos, Browsing the Web and Face-to-Face Chatting with Friends.

5.FULL-FRAME PROTECTION: 1.5mm Raised Buffer Edge Prevent Your Phone 11 Flat Surfaces Scratching, The Four Corner Also Protect Your iPhone 11 from Dropping, Shocking.

Compatibility:

iPhone 11

Color:

Black

Package Includes:

1 x iPhone 11 Wallet Case



[PREMIUM LEATHER]: High-Quality PU leather (include The Side) Feels Softer and Looks More Comfortable.

[FUNCTIONAL WALLET]: 2 Card Slots and 1 Money Pocket Securely Hold more than 3 cards and Some Cash(IDs, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Drivers License etc.).

[CONVENIENT KICKSTAND]: Kickstand Functions is Convenient for Reading, Watching Videos, Browsing the Web and Face-to-Face Chatting with Friends.

[FULL-FRAME PROTECTION]: 1.5mm Raised Buffer Edge Prevent Your iPhone 11 Flat Surfaces Scratching, The Four Corner Also Protect Your iPhone 11 from Dropping, Shocking.