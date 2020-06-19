Kiefer Crosbie’s favourite week: Bellator win and birth of his son | MMA News

Bellator star Kiefer Crosbie discusses a frantic week last February, including the birth of his son and a win in the cage.

The 8-1 Dubliner is quickly moving through the ranks in the promotion, and his split-decision victory over Iamik Furtado four months ago capped off a perfect week.

“One of the biggest moments in my career was the birth of my son on fight week, and only three days later fighting and winning a big fight in a sold-out 3Arena,” he said.

“My girlfriend was due the week before fight week, and I thought ‘perfect’. He did not come that week, of course. So time was ticking. She hasn’t shown any signs of getting the baby. My manager rang me saying, ‘Maybe you should not take this 1. Maybe your head’s perhaps not in it.’

“Everyone really doesn’t want me to fight on this card!”

But for ‘Big Daddy’, the show had to go on.

“I was training in the labour ward! My girlfriend was on a bed, about to have a baby. And I’m there doing rounds of shadowboxing and stretching, doing some yoga to keep loose,” that he explained.

Image:

Crosbie was a home-town favourite on the Dublin card



“Luckily, the infant came on Tuesday. I went training later that night, I ended up making the weight. But it absolutely was crazy. I didn’t get any sleep that week.

“It all just went perfectly. He came, he was perfect, he was healthy, she was healthy.”

And even though he did not get the stoppage he wanted, it nevertheless goes down as another win on his record.

“As far as I’m concerned, I am one of the biggest names in this sport, and definitely the biggest if not one of the biggest in this country.”

Watch the full interview in the video towards the top of this informative article.