Kidzone Ride On Scooter 6V Toy Battery Powered Electric 3-Wheel Power Bicyle W/ Music, Horn, Headlight, Purple

Get your kid riding along to tunes and being independent from a young age with this ride-on motorcycle! This kids toy is perfect for any toddlers aged 3 and above. It is a perfectly functional motorcycle with 3 wheels. The two wheels in the back provide the bike with much-needed stability and help avoid the bike from tipping over. Made with non-toxic plastic material and with waterproof anti-slip wheels, watch your kids zoom away on this beautifully constructed motorcycle! This ride-on toy for 3-year olds is also environmentally-friendly as it is operated through a chargeable battery. This is a 6V (20W) battery and we also provide a charger so you can easily charge your toddler girl toy. This 6V ride-on toy also features many details such as built-in functional horn, built-in music, a bright LED headlight, a realistic key switch, an accelerator pedal, and a storage trunk to give your kid the most realistic driving experience. The maximum speed that can be reached by this motorcycle is 1.9mph so you don’t have to worry about their safety. Features:
1 x 6V Light Pink Motorcycle Toy
1 x Motorcycle Charger
1 x Instructional Manual
3-WHEEL DESIGN- The 3-wheel design of this kids ride-on toy makes it easy for your child to balance as the two wheels will prevent the bike from tipping over. This ride-on motorcycle features a soft speed system and anti-slip wheels for safe riding.
REALISTIC DRIVING EXPERIENCE- This riding toy for toddlers features many details that will help your child have the most realistic driving experience money can buy! It features built-in music, a realistic key switch, an accelerator pedal, the ability to go forward and reverse, a storage trunk, a LED headlight, and a horn.
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY- This riding toy features a 6V (20W) rechargeable battery and charger for the same so that your kid’s fun never has to stop for long. The bike can be used for 1-2 hours at one go and requires a charging time of 8-12 hours.
PRODUCT DETAILS- The overall dimensions for this toddler riding toy are 42″ (L) x 18.3″ (W) x 28.6″ (H), and the weight capacity is 66lbs. This bike is made of non-toxic plastic, and the maximum forward or reverse speed is 1.9mph.