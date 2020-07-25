Kidzone Ride On Scooter 6V Toy Battery Powered Electric 3-Wheel Power Bicyle W/ Music, Horn, Headlight, Purple



Get your kid riding along to tunes and being independent from a young age with this ride-on motorcycle! This kids toy is perfect for any toddlers aged 3 and above. It is a perfectly functional motorcycle with 3 wheels. The two wheels in the back provide the bike with much-needed stability and help avoid the bike from tipping over. Made with non-toxic plastic material and with waterproof anti-slip wheels, watch your kids zoom away on this beautifully constructed motorcycle! This ride-on toy for 3-year olds is also environmentally-friendly as it is operated through a chargeable battery. This is a 6V (20W) battery and we also provide a charger so you can easily charge your toddler girl toy. This 6V ride-on toy also features many details such as built-in functional horn, built-in music, a bright LED headlight, a realistic key switch, an accelerator pedal, and a storage trunk to give your kid the most realistic driving experience. The maximum speed that can be reached by this motorcycle is 1.9mph so you don’t have to worry about their safety. Features:

Color: Purple

Non-toxic plastic material

3-wheel design

6V (20W) rechargeable battery and charger

Speed range- 1.5-1.9mph

66lbs weight capacity

Built-in music

Realistic key switch

Accelerator pedal

Storage trunk

LED headlight

Functional horn

Use time: 1-2 hours

Charging time: 8-12 hours (18 for the first time)

For kids aged 3 and up