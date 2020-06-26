Kids with parents with degrees more stressed to start university

Children whose parents have a degree suffer more stress when they start university, a brand new study shows.

Researchers studied degrees of stress hormone cortisol in the hair of women starting their degree courses.

Around 80 percent of people in higher education report feeling anxious or stressed, while the quantity of students dropping out of university due to mental health problems is increasing.

The researchers found first-year students from ‘academic backgrounds’, where a minumum of one parent had a university degree, had higher stress levels.

The team believes this is because a deep failing their studies would lead to a loss of status for them and their own families.

Author Dr Nina Minkley at the University of Bochum in Germany said: ‘Starting university is definitely an exciting phase for everyone.

‘However, young ones from academic households exhibit significantly more stress during this time period than those from non-academic families.’

A stressed person’s human anatomy releases a hormone called cortisol, that is stored in ‘growing hair’, where it could build up as time passes if stress levels remain high.

The research team recruited over 70 students from different family backgrounds and asked them for three strands of hair, take off near the scalp.

As human hair grows at around one centimetre on a monthly basis, the researchers focused only on the final one . 5 centimetres, which had grown in the past six weeks, once the term began.

Students were then asked to fill out a questionnaire about their parents’ level of education and how stressed these were feeling.

Dr Minkley said: ‘The only inclusion criteria were that they started their first semester and they had sufficiently long hair.

‘In the end, this meant that individuals recruited nearly only women, and we decided maybe not to range from the few eligible men to avoid falsifying the results.’

These findings are in line with other sociological studies which have shown students with academic parents often attend university even though they have not done well in school.

Dr Minkley said: ‘Children of non-academics, however, can only win and are therefore probably less stressed.’

Over 500,000 folks are accepted to university in britain every year, not quite half of whom are 18 years old.

The findings could help universities alleviate stress among first-year students and parents wishing to reassure their young ones.

The findings were published in the journal Frontiers of Psychiatry.