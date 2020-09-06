Kids Wireless Headphones, Boys Bluetooth Headset Adjustable Headband with Mic, Stereo Sound Childrens Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear for School Home, Travel (3.5mm Jack Audio Cable Included)



Price: $27.99

(as of Sep 06,2020 01:07:27 UTC – Details)



Long Lasting Battery and Soft paddingAdopt High-quality 400 mAh Lithium battery, it can last over 15 hours in the max volume , and the padding is very soft and durable, now let the kids enjoy the happy time of themselves!

【Bluetooth 5.0】 Powerful 40mm speaker with the bluetooth 5.0 technology, providing you the needs for quality natural sound and strong bass while keeping convenient. Once you done the matching, you can save the hassle for matching again.

【Stereo HD Sound & Built-in Mic】 The Over-Ear headphones provides stereo Hi-fi level sound quality and strong bass. Superior sound quality helps you enjoy your music better. Build-In Microphone and Volume Control let you to answer calls and play/pause a song by pressing the button.

【Professional Soft Earpads & Convenient Foldable Design】 The super soft earpads can give you the maximum comfort regardless even wear for a long time. The headphones can stretchable length that fit for the heads from 10 year old children to adult. Foldable headband and portable size suite for daily use and outdoor travelling.

【Wide Compatibility & Warranty】The kids headphones works with almost all smartphones, tablets, computers, such as iPad, iPod, iPhone, android cell phone etc. You are entitled to enjoy 6 month replacement warranty and 24-hour customer support service. Any questions please feel hassle-free to contact us.(No Volume Control))