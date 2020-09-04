Kids Waterproof Smart Watch Phone, GPS/LBS Tracker Smart Watch for Kids for 3-12 Year Old Compatible iOS Android Smart Watch Christmas Birthday Gifts for Kids(Excluding SIM Card)



Price: $35.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 02:31:35 UTC – Details)





⌚👍【Birthday’s gift for kids】 Kids Smartwatch phone, ,it will bring a lot of happiness for the kids. It will be the best gift for you lovely little angle birthday. Kids smartwatch has IP67 certification,when kids are swimming,bathing and swimming,there is no need to take off the watch.

⌚👍【Muti-Function & Remote Monitor】 Our kid watch supports Two-way call, LBS positioning, Waterproof,SOS emergency call,Camera, Voice chat, Remote voice monitor, Clock, Math game, etc Parents can control and set the watch via the APP. ( Remote Voice Monitor: set the voice monitoring number in the application, dial the number, the watch will automatically answer without reminding).

⌚👍【Keep Kids Safe】 When in distress, Kids can press the SOS key for 3 seconds to circularly call families’ numbers for help.You can set up to 3 SOS numbers. Great help for kids in emergency situation.The kids tracker smart watch equipped with positioning function. When kids are outdoor, Parents can track children’s real-time location through the “Setracker 2” app.But when Kids are indoor or at poor gps signal place, it will be some deviation in positioning.

⌚👍【Communication & Digital Games】 The smart watch supports the voice chat function, and the voice chat time is up to 15 seconds. Parents and children can chat by voice chat, so that the children can be closer to the parents and help the child solve the problem in time. Digital games, the faster you answer, the faster you can move on to the next question, which will help your child’s quick calculation skills help children develop their creative ways of thinking.

⌚👍【Professinal Customer Service】Please search ‘‘Setracker2’’ from APP store And then scan the QR code on the back of the watch to get your phone bound to the smart watch.SIM card needs to be enabled GPRS function and caller ID function, please buy extra GSM network SIM Card.We recommend Speedtalk SIM card must be compatible with 2g of data traffic. Please fully charge the device before first use. If you have any questions, please contact us in time. We will solve the problem for you as soon as.