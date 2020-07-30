Kids Tablets PC, Veidoo 7 inch Android Kids Tablet with 1GB Ram 16GB Storage, Safety Eye Protection IPS Screen, Premium Parent Control Pre-Installed Educational APP, Best Gift for Children (Pink)



Veidoo T8 Tablet PC is great choice for your lovely kids, making it a enjoyable experience for learning, watching, reading or gaming.

Perfect gifts for children: Our tablet pre-installed many free educational, entertainment, and learning apps & games are for boys and girls.

Premium Parental Control: Parents can get full access of iWawa APP, and can control kids’s behavior, like time limited, website white list, etc, to guide your child’s experience.

Free Soft Silicone Tablet Case Included: Durable, lightweight case to protect against drops and bumps caused by kids while playing.

1 Please charge the tablet with original charger to ensure the battery service life.

2 Please regularly remove unused software to keep the tablet PC running at high speed.

Package Content

1 pcs * Tablet PC with Protective Silicone Case

1 pcs * 5V/2A Charger

1 pcs * OTG cable

1 pcs * Micro USB Data Cable

1 pcs * User‘s Manual Card

Premium Parent Control

You can download unlimited and free leaning & gaming apps in iWawa store, and the Parental Control settings can take charge of kids behavior on this tablet, like time limited, website white list, etc.

Best Gift For Children

It is a perfect gift for your children. Lovely design and powerful Android system, always can attractive your kids with a lot of joy. You can enjoy it with your kids together, nice family time.

Operating System: Android 8.1 with GMS approved

Screen Type: 7 inches IPS screen

Max Screen Resolution: HD 1024 x 600 pixels

Processor: 1.3Ghz Quad Core

Storage: 1GB RAM+16GB ROM

Extend Card: Supports up to 64GB TF card

Connection: Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth

Camera: Front Camera: 0.3MP, Rear Camera:2MP

Audio: Built-in MIC & Speaker

Protect Your Tablet

Veidoo T8 Kids Tablet comes with the durable silicone case with adjustable stand, which frees the labor of holding the tablets and protecting kids eyesight. Kids could enjoy the fun of videos without holding the tablet while parents would not worry about kids breaking it by accidental drops.

HD IPS Screen

The IPS screen is much more better than others’ TN screen, our tablet support 178 degree wide-view angle. The HD Resolution 1024*600 IPS display can offer a high quality audiovisual experience.

Variety of Apps for Free

Veidoo T8 Kids Tablet comes with iWawa parental-control software, free pre-installed games, supports multiple user profiles. It is great to kids, recommended age 3+ to 12 years of age.

Why the battery life draining fast some of the time？

1 If placed in an extremely cold or extremely hot environment, it is easy to cause ion instability in the battery, affecting the battery life, and battery life is not maintained.

2 The battery is empty and cannot be charged in time, which can easily cause the phone to be deeply discharged and cannot be recharged. Therefore, when electronic products such as mobile phones are not used for a long period of time, they should keep about 50% of the electricity stored.

3 When the battery is fully charged, unplug it in time. Overcharging will cause the battery to continue to “charge and discharge” damage. In addition, it is not necessary to keep the battery at 100%, and 40% to 80% is a more perfect state.

-Tips to protect the battery：

1 Keep away from extreme temperatures.

2 Do not run out of battery power frequently.

3 Unplug the power supply in time after the battery is fully charged.

4 If you leave the tablet for a long period of time, such as not using the tablet for half a year, you should charge the tablet regularly, at least once every 15 days.

Q: Can I switch the system to a regular platform for grown-ups?

A: Yes, you can log out the iWawa kid’s APP and use it as a regular tablet PC for grown-ups.

Q: Is the silicone case removable?

A: Yes, the case can be removed, but we strongly recommend you keep use the silicone case to protect the tablet well.

Q: Can I download games and open them when there’s no WiFi ?

A: Yes, you need to connect WiFi to download new games, and our tablets have some pre-installed games & learning apps can play offline.

Q: How long does this hold a charge and how long does it take recharge?

A: Full charge can be used for 2.2~2.5 hours if watch video, standby time is about 120 hours. Charging takes 3~4 hours to fill.

Q: Does the tablet have a lock screen, so it won’t turn off?

A: Yes, you can set the lock screen. The path is: Settings – Security – Password Lock Screen.

Q: Why can’t I switch on the tablet?

A: Please make sure the tablet is fully charged and then press the power button for 3 seconds to switch on. Or you can try to press the “Reset” button to reboot and repeat the above procedures.

Q: How to perform a Factory Reset?

A: The path is: Settings-Reset options-Erase all data(factory reset)-REST TABLET.

Q: Why is the tablet runs slow?

A: First, please don’t open and run big capacity APPs at the same time which might occupy too much RAM capacity, shut off other APPs and just keep currently APP working. Second, we recommend you delete all unused APPs or files to free up space.

Q: Can I install Micro SD (TF) card?

A: Yes, you can install the Micro SD (TF) card up to 64GB.

