Kids Tablet, Foren-Tek 7 Inch Android 9.0 Tablet for Kids, 2GB +32GB, Kid Mode Pre-Installed, WiFi Android Tablet, Kid-Proof Case (Blue)

Free thousands of apps

We consider your needs to install thousands of Free Apps. What you need to do is just log into Play Store and download free Android apps.

Live US local customer service and tech support. Frequently updated firmware guarantees customer satisfaction. Feel free to contact us whenever a question pops up in your head, we are always here to help.

Specifications:

Quad core Mail 400 GPU

Google Android 9.0 OS

7 inch Capacitive TFT Display, 1024*600 Resolution

Dual Camera Front 0.3 MegaPixel, Back camera for 2.0M

Wireless Wifi 802.11b/g /n

2GB RAM, 32GB ROM (Supports Micro SD card up to 64GB)

Package:

1x Foren-Tek Tablet

1x User’s Manual

1x USB Cable

1x AC Charger

1x Kickoff Stand Case

Best tablet both for kids and parents–with Kid Mode pre-installed, there’s no need to worry about unfriendly content on the Internet. With a Quad Core CPU, it delivers the perfect mix of power, portability, and performance. You will get an all-in-one powerful device.

Great for kids–With Kid Mode, kids can have their own personal playground and the Child Friendly Interface makes it easy to use. They can get access to fun and educational games and videos which you choose for them. All the content in iWawa adapts to your child’s age and skill level. So they are always playing and learning at the highest level.

Great for parents–With Quad Core, everything boots up quickly. It’s perfect for reading and watching video as the HD Screen delivers clear contents. The Parent Play Along mode in iWawa gives you full access to sites and more freedom to guide your child’s experience.

2G RAM+32 ROM– With the 32GB onboard storage and expandable microSD slot, Foren-Tek kid tablet can store more cartoons, videos, educational games, eBooks, etc. 2G RAM enables it to run faster.

Kid-Proof Case with handle–Durable, lightweight case to protect against drops and bumps caused by kids at play. Made of high quality soft silicone material, the bundled case is environment-friendly and harmless to health. No need to worry about any potential harms. The soft material brings soft and smooth touch experience.