Kids Tablet, ASIUR QuadCore 2GB RAM 16GB ROM Android 9 Kids Educational Tablets Learning Tablets for Toddlers with Parental Control & 7″ HD Screen



Price: $69.99 - $65.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 00:45:31 UTC – Details)





High Quality Kids Tablets – This kids tablet is equiped with 1.8 GHZ Quad-core CPU, latest Android 9.0 operating system, more stable Wifi module and long lasting 3000mAh battery,7″ HD touch screen, combined with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM + expandable memory(Supports up to 64GB Micro SD Card), which runs faster, let your use clearer and smoother.

iWawa App – Pre-installed iWawa app is designed for kids, which contains a variety of kids-friendly content such as learning, stories, art, music, painting, counting, puzzle games, etc.Help your child learn and grow. After connecting to wifi, kids can explore more knowledge and download more content by searching Google Play.

Advanced Parental Control- In parental control mode, you can create and customize profiles for kids¡¯ accounts, hand-pick content for your kids, control screen time and ensure they browse safe websites. These security settings can be adjusted as per your kids grow to suit their age.

Durable Silicone Case with Stand – The specially designed protective case is made of lightweight, durable,safe materials, easy for little hands to hold, , also can avoid damages caused by drops and bumps .The back bracket is adjustable, convenient for kids to watch video.

Perfect Gift & Good After-sale- Perfect Birthday, Holiday, Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts for children.If you have any problems about our kids learning tablet, please.contact us freely via email in advance.We will provide you a satisfied solution.