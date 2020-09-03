Kids Tablet 7 inch, WiFi Android 9.0 Pie Tablet for Kids, 2GB RAM 16GB ROM, Kid Edition Tablets, Parental Control, Education Apps Pre Installed, Dual Camera, 7” HD Display, Kids- Proof Case, Pink



Price: $69.97

(as of Sep 03,2020 13:21:16 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why Choose IBBWB 7 Inch Kids Tablet ?



The IBBWB android kids tablet specially designed for kids to learn and grow in pleasure. Innovative digital education content provided in IBBWB kids edition tablet fits for children aged 2-12. Filter age limit, difficulty set and browsing channels to make the mini tablet more suitable for your child’s age and skill level. Assured access to educational and entertaining apps or websites without any undue risk. With Parental Controls, parents can decide on screen time (no more worry about kids playing tablets for too long), hand-pick kid’s content, and block inappropriate websites and applications.

Advanced Parental Control

Parental Control feature enables you to limit screen time and choose age-appropriate contents including apps, video channels, online games and kids-safe websites. No need to worry about unfriendly content on the Internet.

Kids-Proof Case

The specially designed case protects your kid’s tablet against dust, bumps and drops. With built-in stand, give your children for viewing and typing comfort. In addition, the material is harmless and environmental-friendly. Parents can rest assured to let children play with tablet without worrying about damage and scratches.

Eye Protection in Variety of ways

A good toddler tablet must be good for eye protection. The 7 inch android tablet adopts a 1024 x 600 IPS HD display, better for your kid’s eyes. Worrying about kids playing tablets for too long? Parents can decide on screen time in parental control. Besides, the built-in stand helps to protect kids’ eyes for a more eye-caring watching angle.

WiFi Android Tablet with GMS Certified

This 7 inch kids edition tablet features Wi-Fi connectivity and full access to the latest google service, parents can download massive Apps on Google Play Store, such as Gmail, Youtube Kids, Netflix, Maps and more education apps.

Pre-Installed iWawa APP

This kids tablet comes with a safe and funny app iWawa pre-installed, APP iWawa is a kind of app focus on establishing secure kids’ entertainment environment, which is very child-friendly and user-friendly, make it easy for kids to explore games, Media, eBook and Notes, not only having fun, but also helping kids improve their intelligence.

Great Gift for Kids

The tablet for kids not only can bring lots of fun and knowledge to your kids, but also give you a happy parent-child time with your children, absolutely worthy to buy one. Better gift choice for Birthday, Christmas, New Year and Easter.

Enhanced Performance Kids Tablet: This toddler tablet is equipped with the latest Android 9.0 Pie Operating System, 1.5GHz Quad-core Processor, 2GB RAM and a brilliant 7” display, which bring your children faster access to thousands of educational apps, games, videos and filtered websites.

Children’s Tablet with Advanced Parental Control: This tablet for children is equipped with advanced parental control function. You can create and customize profiles for kids’ accounts, hand-pick contents for your kids, control screen time and ensure they are browsing safe websites. No need to worry about unfriendly contents on the Internet. These security settings can be adjusted as kids grow with content tailored to their age.

Unlimited Kids-Appropriate Contents: The android kids edition tablet with wifi offers access to a range of age-appropriate and up-to date fun contents including games, videos, paintings, educational apps and kid-safe websites, which are designed to hone in on math skills, reading, music, puzzles and creative arts. Full access to Google Services allows you to download thousands of free Apps on the Google Certified Play Store. It is absolutely an excellent learning tablet for toddlers.

Large Storage Gives Your Children More Fun: This 7 inch tablet for toddlers comes with 16GB internal storage along with a micro SD card slot that can expand the storage further up to 128GB, which allows you to store tons of kid-appropriate cartoons, videos, educational games, eBooks, etc. Give your children the greatest joy.

Durable Silicone Case with Stand: The kids tablet case is well designed to prevent against drops and bumps. Each side and edges are designed to stay slightly above from screen to protect the 7” portable kids tablet from the occasional “drop” moment. Built-in stand allows kids to enjoy toddler tablet hands-free. And the case is environment – friendly and harmless to health with high quality soft silicone material.